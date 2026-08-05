TORONTO — Just one Canadian woman remains alive in singles at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers.

Kayla Cross, a wild card from London, Ont., lost 7-6 (2), 6-3 to No. 28 seed Ann Li of the U.S. in a second-round match to open play on Wednesday.

That leaves top Canadian Leylah Fernandez as the lone player left from the home country.

The No. 30 seed begins play Wednesday night with a second-round match against Renata Zarazua of Mexico. Like all seeded players, Fernandez got a bye in the first round.

Cross, 21, notched her first tour-level win in the first round against Katie Boulter. Cross is entering her third season at LSU.

It's a jam-packed day at the WTA Tour 1000 event. No. 2 seed Elena Rybakina (the 2026 Australian Open champ), No. 4 Coco Gauff and rising Filipino star Alexandra Eala, seeded 25th, also play matches on Centre Court.