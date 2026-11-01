BASEL, Switzerland — Valentin Vacherot clinched his second career title after beating Jiri Lehecka 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the Swiss Indoors final on Sunday.

The unseeded Vacherot's other title came at the Shanghai Masters last year, when the player from Monaco came through the qualifying rounds.

He sealed victory this time when Lehecka's two-handed backhand landed just out. The eighth-seeded Czech player was seeking his first title of the year.

"I ended up playing a really solid second and third set. I hit really good shots at the right moments," Vacherot said. “Sometimes it’s about not playing perfect for the whole match, and just playing good when it matters.”