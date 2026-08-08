The Alexandra Eala show in Toronto isn't over yet.

The rising Filipino star outlasted American Caty McNally 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in a two-hour, 39-minute thriller on Friday night to advance to the Round of 16 at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers.

Toronto's large Filipino community came out in full force once again for the 25th-seeded Eala, who had to battle through a fall in the second set to come away with the victory.

Just four days removed from becoming the first Filipino to win a WTA Tour event when she defeated Jessica Pegula in the DC Open final, Eala will now take on 12th-seeded Belinda Bencic of Switzerland on Sunday.