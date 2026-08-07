MONTREAL - Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor upset No. 30 seed and 2024 National Bank Open presented by Rogers semi-finalist Matteo Arnaldi 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 to kick off Friday afternoon’s day session at IGA Stadium’s Centre Court.

Griekspoor, who ousted top seed Alexander Zverev in second-round action on Wednesday, reaches the Round of 16 at an ATP Masters 1000 event for the fifth time of his career and the first time this season.

Griekspoor will meet 21-year-old Spaniard Daniel Merida in the Round of 16 after Merida eliminated American Alex Michelsen 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-1 on Rogers Court.

Merida has won nine of his last 10 matches since Wimbledon and advances to the fourth round of a Masters 1000 tournament for the first time in his career.

Ben Shelton, the highest remaining seed of the tournament and world No. 10, plays his third-round match against Belgian Zizou Bergs, the No. 31 seed, to close out the day session.

The fifth-seeded Shelton is the defending National Bank Open champion, having won his lone Masters 1000 title in Toronto last summer.

On Rogers Court, Hubert Hurkacz of Poland takes on Botic van de Zandschulp later Friday afternoon.

That match will be followed by No. 13 seed Jakub Mensik of Czechia taking on Frenchman Terence Atmane.

The night session on Centre Court features a match-up between the ninth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway and 19-year-old Brazilian Joao Fonseca.

The pair meet for the second time this season, with Fonseca getting the better of Ruud in the fourth round of the French Open.