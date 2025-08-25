NEW YORK — Coleman Wong is the first player from Hong Kong to win a Grand Slam men’s singles match since the Open era began in 1968.

Wong defeated American Aleksander Kovacevic in straight sets in the first round of the U.S. Open on Monday. He won 6-4, 7-5, 7-6 (4) in just under 2.5 hours.

The 21-year-old is ranked 173rd on the ATP Tour and was making his main draw Grand Slam debut. He had fallen short in qualifying at Flushing Meadows, the Australian Open and twice apiece at Wimbledon and the French Open.