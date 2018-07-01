Andy Murray pulls out of Wimbledon with hip injury

Andy Murray practices ahead of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at Wimbledon. (John Walton/PA via AP)

LONDON — Two-time champion Andy Murray has pulled out of Wimbledon because of a hip injury.

Murray’s withdrawal was announced Sunday by the All England Club.

The tournament begins Monday. Murray’s first-round match against Benoit Paire was scheduled for Tuesday.

Murray had surgery on his hip in January and returned to competition only two weeks ago.

In 2013, he became the first British man in 77 years to win the Wimbledon singles title. He won the tournament again in 2016. Murray also won the 2012 U.S. Open and two Olympic singles gold medals.

