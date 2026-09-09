Toronto North Racquet Club has added three Canadians to its roster ahead of the upcoming World Team Tennis season.

Victoria Mboko of Burlington, Ont., Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., and Montreal's Gabriel Diallo were all named to the team that already had Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont.

Mboko is ranked 15th on the WTA Tour's singles rankings, and Fernandez is 33rd.

Shapovalov is No. 48 on the ATP Tour's rankings, and Diallo is 114th.

The New York Empire and Florida Flamingos will also compete when the three-team league starts play in December.

This is the third iteration of the WTT, which was founded by women's tennis pioneer Billie Jean King in 1974.

The original WTT competed from 1974 to 1978, while the second ran from 1991 to 2021, when play was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Toronto North RC marks the return of professional team tennis to the Golden Horseshoe since the Toronto-Buffalo Royals competed in WTT's inaugural 1974 season.

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., will host the new WTT's opening night, before the league heads to Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, and Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla., later in December.