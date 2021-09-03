Alcaraz stuns third seed Tsitsipas to earn historic win at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — With the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd chanting his name, 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz upset third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7), 0-6, 7-6 (7) at the US Open.

Alcaraz, the teenager from Spain, used powerful groundstrokes in an entertaining match to knock off Tsitsipas. Tsitsipas can take all the long bathroom breaks he wants from home. The controversial Greek tennis player faced an unfriendly crowd again in large part because of his lengthy breaks in the bathroom.

With the victory, Alcaraz is just the third men's player to reach the fourth round at the US Open at 18 years old. He is also the youngest player to beat a top-three player at the US Open since the rankings were introduced in 1973.

Alcaraz easily pulled off the biggest win of his career and is in the fourth round at Flushing Meadows for the first time in his career. He was down 5-2 in the third set but kept pushing in a match that stretched past four hours.

Alcaraz thanked the crowd, absent last year because of the pandemic, for ``pushing me up in the fifth set.'' He became the breakout start of the US Open and had fans chanting ``Carlos! Carlos!'' with each big winner.