Anastasia Potapova, Marie Bouzkova to meet in Prague Open final

Russia's Anastasia Potapova returns a ball to Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu during the second round match at the WTA International Ladies Open Lausanne tennis tournament, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP)

PRAGUE (AP) — Seventh-seeded Anastasia Potapova marched to her second WTA final of the season at the Prague Open after defeating Qiang Wang 6-3, 6-0 on Saturday.

The Russian who eliminated top-seeded Anett Kontaveit in the quarterfinals seeks her second WTA title after she won Istanbul in April.

In the final , Potapova will meet eighth-seeded Marie Bouzkova who defeated teenager Linda Noskova 7-6 (4), 6-3 in an all-Czech semifinal.

Wimbledon quarterfinalist Bouzkova advanced to her fourth career final, the second this year. She has yet to win a WTA tournament.

The 17-year-old Noskova, who won the 2021 French Open junior title, played in her first WTA semifinal.

Both finalists haven't drop a set in the hard-court tournament.

When submitting content, please abide by our  submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.
We use cookies to improve your experience. Learn More or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the use of cookies.
close