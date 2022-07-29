Anastasia Potapova upsets top-seeded Anett Kontaveit at Prague Open

Russia's Anastasia Potapova returns a ball to Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu during the second round match at the WTA International Ladies Open Lausanne tennis tournament, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP)

PRAGUE (AP) — Anastasia Potapova upset top-seeded Anett Kontaveit 6-1, 6-1 on Friday to reach her third straight WTA semifinal.

Seventh-seeded Potapova beat Kontaveit for the first time after two losses, including last week's semifinal match at Hamburg. Potapova also reached the last four at Lausanne.

The Russian-born Potapova broke the Estonian five times as she raced to victory in just 49 minutes. She has not lost a set at the hard-court tournament so far. Potapova's next opponent is China's Qiang Wang, who prevailed over Magda Linette 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-4.

Eighth-seeded Marie Bouzkova beat Oksana Selekhmeteva 6-3, 6-0 to advance to the semifinals where the Wimbledon quarterfinalist will play Linda Noskova in an all-Czech match.

The 17-year-old Noskova advanced to her first career WTA semifinal after her opponent, Japan's lucky loser Nao Hibino, retired when trailing 6-3, 4-2.

