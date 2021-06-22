Andreescu beats McHale in Eastbourne for first career grass court win

Canada's Bianca Andreescu celebrating. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

EASTBOURNE, United Kingdom – Canada’s Bianca Andreescu is heading to the second round of the Viking International.

The third-seeded Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., beat American Christine McHale 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 in the first round of the WTA Tour 500 grass-court tournament on Tuesday.

It marked Andreescu’s first career WTA Tour main-draw victory on a grass court.

Andreescu won 68 per cent of points when she got her first serve in against the 96th-ranked McHale and saved four of eight break points.

It was the seventh-ranked Andreescu’s first win in her past three tournaments.

The Canadian will face the winner of a match between Anett Kontaveit of Estonia and Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia in the second round of the Wimbledon tune-up event.

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.