Bianca Andreescu and Kayla Cross will play singles matches on Friday in Canada's Billie Jean King Cup playoff match against Brazil, Tennis Canada said.

The draw was held Thursday at the temporary Shopping Vitoria site ahead of the best-of-five tie on outdoor clay.

Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., will play 16-year-old Nauhany Silva in the opener. Cross, from London, Ont., will face Laura Pigossi.

Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski will team with Ariana Arsenault of Richmond Hill, Ont., in Saturday's doubles match. Pigossi and Luisa Stefani, Dabrowski's usual tour partner, were tabbed for the Brazilian side.

Reverse singles were also scheduled for Saturday.