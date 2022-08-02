Andreescu going for MRI after back injury at Silicon Valley Classic

Bianca Andreescu will be going for an MRI on Tuesday after ongoing pain in her back during her match against Shelby Rogers at the Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, California.

Rogers took the match 6-4, 6-2 against the Canadian, and though Andreescu claimed to feel good prior to the match, the pain continued to worsen as the match went on.

The 22-year-old only returned to the courts at the 2021 Australian Open after tearing the meniscus in her left knee during the 2019 season.

MRI pending, Andreescu is set to participate in her hometown tournament, the National Bank Open, starting Aug. 6, with the women's side taking place in Toronto this year.