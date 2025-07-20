The Hopman Cup is coming to Canada for the first time.

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Bianca Andreescu defeated Flavio Cobolli and Lucia Bronzetti to capture the event on Sunday.

Andreescu defeated Bronzetti (6-2, 6-3) to start things for the Canucks in the final matchup, before Auger-Aliassime lost to Wimbledon quarterfinalist Cobolli in three sets (7-6 (7), 5-7, 8-10).

The Canadian duo then handled the hometown Italians 6-3, 6-3, in the deciding mixed doubles match.

Andreescu went a perfect 6-for-6 in her singles and doubles appearances, without dropping a set the entire tournament. It is her first tournament victory since 2019 when she captured three singles titles including the US Open.

Auger-Aliassime continues his recent success in events featuring mixed doubles, having captured bronze at the 2024 Olympics in Paris with partner Gabriela Dabrowski.

The Hopman Cup was established in 1988 and hosts six teams representing their home countries, with matches consisting of a men’s and women’s singles and mixed doubles match, awarding one point for each win.