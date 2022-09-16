Auger-Aliassime faces must-win vs. Alcaraz in Davis Cup on Sportsnet ONE

Canada is down 1-0 to host Spain in their Davis Cup tie after Vasek Pospisil lost 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 to Roberto Bautista Agut on Friday.

Pospisil, ranked 141st in the world, surprised Bautista Agut in the first set before the world No. 21 fought back.

Bautista Agut broke Pospisil to take a 3-2 lead in the third set and held on from there.

Canada (1-0 in group stage play) will now need world No. 13 Félix Auger-Aliassime to beat world No. 1 and U.S. Open champion Carlos Alcaraz to force a winner-take-all doubles match.

Spain (1-0) and Canada lead Group B with Serbia (1-1) and South Korea (0-2) trailing.

The top two countries after the round-robin advance to the Davis Cup Finals in November.

Canada, which beat South Korea on Tuesday, faces Serbia on Saturday.

