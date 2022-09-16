Auger-Aliassime faces must-win vs. Alcaraz in Davis Cup on Sportsnet ONE

Roberto Bautista Agut is proud for his fight and resilience in his very complicated Davis Cup victory over Canada’s Vasek Pospisil, and says Carlos Alcaraz is very motivated to play in front of the Spanish crowd in the 2nd match.

Canada is down 1-0 to host Spain in their Davis Cup tie after Vasek Pospisil lost 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 to Roberto Bautista Agut on Friday.

Pospisil, ranked 141st in the world, surprised Bautista Agut in the first set before the world No. 21 fought back.

Bautista Agut broke Pospisil to take a 3-2 lead in the third set and held on from there.

Canada (1-0 in group stage play) will now need world No. 13 Félix Auger-Aliassime to beat world No. 1 and U.S. Open champion Carlos Alcaraz to force a winner-take-all doubles match.

Spain (1-0) and Canada lead Group B with Serbia (1-1) and South Korea (0-2) trailing.

The top two countries after the round-robin advance to the Davis Cup Finals in November.

Canada, which beat South Korea on Tuesday, faces Serbia on Saturday.

Watch the Canada-Spain tie on Sportsnet ONE.

More from Sportsnet
Without Alcaraz, Spain beats Serbia in Davis Cup Finals
Canada beats South Korea in Davis Cup tie after grabbing doubles win
When submitting content, please abide by our  submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.
We use cookies to improve your experience. Learn More or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the use of cookies.
close