Canada, South Korea tied at 1-1 in Davis Cup tie after Auger-Aliassime loss

Check this out, as Canada's Vasek Pospisil rips a huge ace to set up match point, then crushes the forehand return winner to claim the first match in their Davis Cup tilt vs. Korea, Republic.

Canada and South Korea will play a winner-take-all doubles match in their Davis Cup tie after Felix Auger-Aliassime couldn't finish things off for the Canadians in singles play.

Kwon Soonwoo of South Korea beat Canada's top singles player 7-6 (5), 6-3 to knot things up at 1-1 in group stage play in Valencia, Spain.

Earlier, Canada's Vadek Pospisil beat Hong Seong-chan 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (5).

The native of Vernon, B.C., rallied from a 4-1 deficit in the third set to win.

Canada is in Group B with South Korea, Spain and Serbia. The top two countries after the round-robin advance to the Finals in November.

Canada faces Spain on Friday and Serbia on Saturday.

Watch the Canada-South Korea tie on Sportsnet ONE.

