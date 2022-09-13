Canada, South Korea tied at 1-1 in Davis Cup tie after Auger-Aliassime loss

Canada and South Korea will play a winner-take-all doubles match in their Davis Cup tie after Felix Auger-Aliassime couldn't finish things off for the Canadians in singles play.

Kwon Soonwoo of South Korea beat Canada's top singles player 7-6 (5), 6-3 to knot things up at 1-1 in group stage play in Valencia, Spain.

Earlier, Canada's Vadek Pospisil beat Hong Seong-chan 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (5).

The native of Vernon, B.C., rallied from a 4-1 deficit in the third set to win.

Canada is in Group B with South Korea, Spain and Serbia. The top two countries after the round-robin advance to the Finals in November.

Canada faces Spain on Friday and Serbia on Saturday.

Watch the Canada-South Korea tie on Sportsnet ONE.