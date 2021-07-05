Canada’s Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to Wimbledon quarterfinals

LONDON — Canadians Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov are through to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

Auger-Aliassime moved on with a 6-4, 7-6 (6), 3-6, 3-6, 6-4 upset over fourth-ranked German Alexander Zverev on Monday.

Earlier, Shapovalov posted a 6-1, 6-3, 7-5 victory over Roberto Bautista Agut.

Auger-Aliassime withstood a comeback attempt from Zverev and earned what he called “surely the best victory of my life.” The 20-year-old from Montreal will face Matteo Berrettini next.

The match finished under a closed roof on No. 1 Court after a brief rain delay early in the fifth set.

Auger-Aliassime, seeded 16th at Wimbledon, reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam for the first time.

Zverev struggled with his serve throughout and finished with 20 double-faults.

Shapovalov, ranked 10th at the grass-court Grand Slam, fired 15 aces in the win over No. 8 Bautista Agut and broke the Spaniard seven times on 13 chances.

“(I) played some really high-level tennis today,” Shapovalov said. “It’s really, really tough to pick on many things.

“Obviously I got a little bit nervous in the third set. I think it’s completely normal. I dealt with that really, really well. Other than that, I played really flawless.”

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., will next face 25th-seed Karen Khachanov of Russia. Both will be playing in Wimbledon’s final eight for the first time.

The two have met once before, with Shapovalov defeating Khachanov 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 on hardcourt at the 2019 Davis Cup semifinals.

“Obviously I’m expecting a long and tough battle,” Shapovalov said. “He’s a great player, Karen. He’s definitely proven himself time and time again that he’s able to beat top guys and play really well.”