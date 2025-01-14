New year, new-look tennis?

The Australian Open, the first major tournament of 2025, is underway in Melbourne and while fans across the world tune it, they're seeing the sport in a completely aesthetic.

In a unique attempt at bypassing broadcast rights worldwide, the Australian Open YouTube channel is live-simulcasting games with cartoon characters. Fans can tune in for every game of the tournament, completely free and with original audio/commentary, regardless of their location.

The characters used to depict some of tennis' biggest stars have an uncanny resemblance to those from the classic Wii Sports video game, a connection made by many online.

Each country typically has its own exclusive television and stream rights holders, so the Aussie Open decided the best way to showcase their event to a worldwide audience was by going virtual.

Although creative, sports going virtual is not a new thing. The NFL has been doing simulcasts for a couple of seasons, welcoming The Simpsons to the gridiron just last month.

Meanwhile, the NBA also got in the fun by doing a SpongeBob-themed simulcast earlier in the season and the NHL brought Looney Tunes characters to the ice not long ago as well.