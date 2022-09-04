Berrettini outlasts Davidovich Fokina to in 5 sets to reach U.S. Open quarters

Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, celebrates after winning a point against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, of Spain, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (Julia Nikhinson/AP)

Matteo Berrettini of Italy advanced to the U.S. Open quarterfinals with a 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain.

Davidovich Fokina had little left in the fifth set when he appeared to suffer an injury with the match tied 2-2. He went down in a heap after a hard split returning a ball along the baseline. He was on his knees and pounded the ground, grimacing as he eventually made his way to the bench. A trainer rubbed ice on Davidovich Fokina’s left knee and leg during every break the rest of the way.

Berrettini, the 2021 Wimbledon runner-up, reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament for the fifth straight time. He dropped out of Wimbledon in June because he tested positive for COVID-19.

Berrettini labored through most of the match but used 18 aces and six winning break points to advance.

When submitting content, please abide by our  submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.
We use cookies to improve your experience. Learn More or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the use of cookies.
close