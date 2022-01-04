Canada improves to 1-1 at ATP Cup with win over Great Britain

Canada's Denis Shapovalov and teammate Felix Auger-Aliassime, right, celebrate after winning the first set against Britain's Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury in their match at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Mark Baker/AP Photo)

Canada evened its record at 1-1 at the ATP Cup with a 2-1 victory over Great Britain on Tuesday in Sydney, Australia.

Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime teamed up to beat Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury 6-4, 6-1 in doubles to clinch the tie after the teams split the singles matches.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., lost 6-4, 6-4 to Daniel Evans, while Montreal's Auger-Aliassime beat Cameron Norrie 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Shapovalov, who tested positive for COVID-19 after landing in Australia last month, sat out the team's opening tie against the United States, which the Americans won 3-0.

All four teams in Group C -- Canada, Great Britain, the U.S. and Germany -- are now 1-1. However, Canada has the worst match win-loss record at 2-4.

Canada faces Germany and the U.S. meets Great Britain in the final tie for each team in the group stage on Thursday.

When submitting content, please abide by our  submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.
We use cookies to improve your experience. Learn More or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the use of cookies.
close