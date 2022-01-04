Canada improves to 1-1 at ATP Cup with win over Great Britain

Canada evened its record at 1-1 at the ATP Cup with a 2-1 victory over Great Britain on Tuesday in Sydney, Australia.

Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime teamed up to beat Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury 6-4, 6-1 in doubles to clinch the tie after the teams split the singles matches.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., lost 6-4, 6-4 to Daniel Evans, while Montreal's Auger-Aliassime beat Cameron Norrie 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Shapovalov, who tested positive for COVID-19 after landing in Australia last month, sat out the team's opening tie against the United States, which the Americans won 3-0.

All four teams in Group C -- Canada, Great Britain, the U.S. and Germany -- are now 1-1. However, Canada has the worst match win-loss record at 2-4.

Canada faces Germany and the U.S. meets Great Britain in the final tie for each team in the group stage on Thursday.