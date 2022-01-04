Canada improves to 1-1 at ATP Cup with win over Great Britain

Canada evened its record at 1-1 at the ATP Cup with a 2-1 victory over Great Britain on Tuesday in Sydney, Australia.
Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime teamed up to beat Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury 6-4, 6-1 in doubles to clinch the tie after the teams split the singles matches.
Game, set, tie #TeamCanada @felixtennis and @denis_shapo defeat Murray/Salisbury 6-4, 6-1 to secure a 2-1 victory in Group C. #ATPCup pic.twitter.com/6EPWA0H4N8
— ATPCup (@ATPCup) January 4, 2022
Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., lost 6-4, 6-4 to Daniel Evans, while Montreal's Auger-Aliassime beat Cameron Norrie 7-6 (4), 6-3.
Shapovalov, who tested positive for COVID-19 after landing in Australia last month, sat out the team's opening tie against the United States, which the Americans won 3-0.
All four teams in Group C -- Canada, Great Britain, the U.S. and Germany -- are now 1-1. However, Canada has the worst match win-loss record at 2-4.
Canada faces Germany and the U.S. meets Great Britain in the final tie for each team in the group stage on Thursday.