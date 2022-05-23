Canada's Andreescu rallies from near-elimination, defeats Bonaventure at French Open

Bianca Andreescu returns the ball to Emma Raducanu during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (Andrew Medichini/AP Photo)

PARIS -- Canadian Bianca Andreescu scored a three-set victory over Ysaline Bonaventure of Belgium in the first round of the French Open on Monday.

Andreescu dropped the opening set 6-3, before bouncing back to winning next two sets 7-5 and 6-0.

The former world No. 4 is looking to build on her successful clay court season following a months-long absence to recuperate physically and mentally from a tough 2021 season.

Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont. is one of four Canadians still competing in Paris.

Leylah Fernandez and Felix Auger-Aliassime, both of Montreal, will be back on the clay on Wednesday following first round wins on Sunday. Fernandez, the tournament's 17th seed, will play Czech Katerina Siniakova, while Auger-Aliassime, seeded ninth on the men's side, meets Argentine qualifier Camilo Ugo Carabelli.

Denis Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., will play his opening-round match on Tuesday against Denmark's Holger Rune.

