Canada's Andreescu smashes Collins to reach Madrid Open round of 16

MADRID — Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu is onto the round of 16 at the Madrid Open after she made short work of American Danielle Collins on Sunday, winning in straight sets 6-1, 6-1.

The Mississauga, Ont., native needed only one hour and nine minutes to beat Collins.

Andreescu dominated Collins in all aspects of the game, winning 60.4 per cent of the total serve points available to her and breaking the American in six out of 10 opportunities.

Ranked 111th in the world currently, Andreescu will see the 14th-ranked American Jessica Pegula in the next round.

Fellow Canadian Leylah Fernandez was eliminated from the Madrid tournament Saturday as she fell to Switzerland's Jil Teichmann 6-4, 6-4.

Fernandez was a victim of three aces during her match and was unable to capitalize on break-point chances, converting on just one of four.

This is the second-straight WTA tournament where the 20th-ranked Fernandez has been eliminated in the round of 32.