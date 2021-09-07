Canada's Auger-Aliassime advances to US Open semifinals after Alcaraz retires

Felix Auger-Aliassime is joining fellow Canadian Leylah Annie Fernandez in the semifinals of the U.S. Open.

The No. 12 seed from Montreal advanced on the men's side later Tuesday after his opponent Carlos Alcaraz of Spain retired in the second set.

The 21-year-old Auger-Aliassime was up 6-3, 3-1 when 18-year-old Alcaraz waved over his trainer before calling an end to his tournament.

Auger-Aliassime will face No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals.

Medvedev, a 25-year-old from Russia, earned a spot in the final four at Flushing Meadows for the third consecutive year by stopping the surprising run of Dutch qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-0, 4-6, 7-5.

