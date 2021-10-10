Canada's Auger Aliassime out at Indian Wells after dropping match to Ramos Vinolas

Team World's Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, returns the ball to Team Europe's Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, at Laver Cup tennis, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Boston (Elise Amendola/AP).

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. -- Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime has been eliminated from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Cali., losing to Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-4, 6-2 of Spain on Sunday.

Auger-Aliassime, the No. 7 seed, struggled with his serve throughout the match, hitting seven aces but suffering seven double faults, too.

The 21-year-old Montreal native saved five-of-nine break points in the second-round loss.

Ramos-Vinolas, 33, won 83 per cent of his first serve points and 73 per cent of his total service points.

The pair had met twice before, with Auger-Aliassime _ ranked 11th in the world _ winning both matches in 2019.

Later on Sunday, fellow Canadian Leylah Fernandez was set to face No. 9 seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia.

The Montreal-born Fernandez, 19, came into the tournament seeded 23rd after making a surprising run at the U.S. Open last month. She lost to Britain's Emma Raducanu in the finals.

Fernandez advanced to the third round at Indian Wells with a 6-2, 6-3 win over France's Alize Cornet on Friday.

When submitting content, please abide by our  submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.
We use cookies to improve your experience. Learn More or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the use of cookies.
close