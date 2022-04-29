Canada's Auger-Aliassime ousted by Korda in Estoril Open quarterfinals

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada plays a shot against Cameron Norrie of Britain in their quarterfinal men's singles match of the ABN AMRO world tennis tournament at Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. (Peter Dejong/AP)

ESTORIL, Portugal -- Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was eliminated from the Estoril Open tennis tournament after a 6-2, 6-2 quarterfinal loss to American Sebastian Korda on Friday.

Auger-Aliassime, the top seed at the ATP 250 clay court event, struggled to stay out of trouble in the match, and eighth-seed Korda took advantage.

Korda had 11 break-point chances in the match and cashed in on five of them.

The American faced break point just three times and saved two.

Auger-Aliassime won just 48 per cent of service points and 38 per cent of return points, compared to Korda's 62 per cent on serve and 52 per cent when returning.

Korda will face fellow American Frances Tiafoe in the semifinals.

