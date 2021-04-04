Canada's Bianca Andreescu to miss Billie Jean Cup with ankle injury

The ankle injury that forced Bianca Andreescu to retire in the final of the Miami Open will keep her out of the upcoming Bille Jean Cup, too.

Andreescu posted on her Instagram that she would not be able to represent Canada at the World Cup of Tennis event.

"I'm relieved to say that there is no serious injury and with some rest and preparation, I will be back very soon," Andreescu wrote. "...I love representing Canada so this decision was not easy but I want to make sure I'm prepared for the clay court swing ahead and for the rest of the season."

The 20-year-old made the decision to retire during the second set of Saturday's final against Ash Barty on the recommendation of her trainer, Abdul Sillah.

"I really didn't want to stop but Abdul, my fitness trainer, he basically saved me from myself," an emotional Andreescu said after the match. "Because I've been through that. Just continuously pushing myself to the point where I'd make it worse.

"He just saved me from myself. I said 'I don't want to (retire),' but I trusted him and I knew it was the best decision."

Andreescu has been dealing with a tough run of injuries, which has included not playin in 2020 after suffering a knee injury at the 2019 WTA Finals.