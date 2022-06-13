Andreescu advances to second round at Berlin with win over Siniakova

Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, reacts during a match against Danielle Collins, of USA, at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (Bernat Armangue/AP Photo)

Canadian tennis player Bianca Andreescu won her first grass-court match of the season with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 victory over Katerina Siniakova in first-round action Monday at the Bett1Open.

Andreescu came through in a match where both players had trouble holding serve.

The native of Mississauga, Ont., who turns 22 on Thursday, broke Siniakova seven times on 11 chances, while Siniakova was slightly less opportunistic with six successful breaks on 13 chances.

Andreescu will face another Czech player, fourth seed Karolina Pliskova, in the second round.

Andreescu is playing in the tournament as a warm-up for Wimbledon, which starts June 27 at the All England Club in London. Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, has never progressed past the first round of the grass-court Grand Slam.

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.