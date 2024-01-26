Canada’s Dabrowski loses in Australian Open women’s doubles semis

Ottawa’s Gabriela Dabrowski and New Zealand’s Erin Routliffe lost 7-5, 7-5 to Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko and Ukraine’s Lyudmyla Kichenok in the women’s doubles semifinals at the Australian Open on Friday.

Seeded fourth, Dabrowski and Routliffe fell two wins short of capturing their second Grand Slam in a row after taking the title at last year’s U.S. Open.

Routliffe, a dual citizen who grew up in Caledon, Ont., and Dabrowski won the U.S. Open in just their fourth tournament together.

The 11th-seeded team of Ostapenko and Kichenok Kichenok will face the second-seeded team of Hsieh Su-wei (Taiwan) and Elise Mertens (Belgium) in the final.