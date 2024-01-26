Canada’s Dabrowski loses in Australian Open women’s doubles semis

Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski plays as return during a doubles match with playing partner Canada's Leylah Fernandez against Switzerland's Simona Waltert and Jil Teichmann on the 4th day of the Billie Jean King Cup tennis finals at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Kin Cheung/AP)

Ottawa’s Gabriela Dabrowski and New Zealand’s Erin Routliffe lost 7-5, 7-5 to Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko and Ukraine’s Lyudmyla Kichenok in the women’s doubles semifinals at the Australian Open on Friday.

Seeded fourth, Dabrowski and Routliffe fell two wins short of capturing their second Grand Slam in a row after taking the title at last year’s U.S. Open.

Routliffe, a dual citizen who grew up in Caledon, Ont., and Dabrowski won the U.S. Open in just their fourth tournament together.

The 11th-seeded team of Ostapenko and Kichenok Kichenok will face the second-seeded team of Hsieh Su-wei (Taiwan) and Elise Mertens (Belgium) in the final.

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.