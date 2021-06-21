Canada’s Denis Shapovalov won’t compete in Tokyo Olympics

Canadian Denis Shapovalov will not participate in the Tokyo Olympics, the athlete announced on Monday, citing “safety” reasons in the current conditions.

Shapovalov is the highest-ranked Canadian in the ATP tour, currently at No. 14.

“Hey everyone, after careful consideration I wanted to let you know that I will not be participating in the Olympics this year,” Shapovalov’s statement reads. “Representing Canada means the world to me, but due to the current situation my team and I have decided this is the best decision for everyone’s safety.”

The 22-year-old has yet to make his Olympic debut, and will look to do so in Paris 2024.

“I can’t wait to represent Canada at future Olympic games,” Shapovalov added.