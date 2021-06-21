Canada’s Denis Shapovalov won’t compete in Tokyo Olympics

Denis-Shapovalov

Canada's Denis Shapovalov reacts during his 3rd round match against Spain's Rafael Nadal, at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Alessandra Tarantino / AP)

Canadian Denis Shapovalov will not participate in the Tokyo Olympics, the athlete announced on Monday, citing “safety” reasons in the current conditions.

Shapovalov is the highest-ranked Canadian in the ATP tour, currently at No. 14.

“Hey everyone, after careful consideration I wanted to let you know that I will not be participating in the Olympics this year,” Shapovalov’s statement reads. “Representing Canada means the world to me, but due to the current situation my team and I have decided this is the best decision for everyone’s safety.”

The 22-year-old has yet to make his Olympic debut, and will look to do so in Paris 2024.

“I can’t wait to represent Canada at future Olympic games,” Shapovalov added.

