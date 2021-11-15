Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime cracks ATP Top 10 for first time

Felix Auger-Aliassime's run to the Stockholm Open semifinals last week has helped him move into the ATP Ranking's top 10 for the first time in his career.

The 21-year-old Montreal native now has 3,308 points, allowing him to leap-frog Italy's Jannik Sinner.

The move comes after a breakout year for Auger-Aliassime, highlighted by a semifinals appearance at the U.S. Open. While Auger-Aliassime is still looking for his first ATP title, he finished runner-up at the Mercedes Cup in Germany and the Murray River Open in Australia this year and reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon. Overall in 2021 he has a 38-24 record.

Auger-Aliassime is just the third Canadian male to earn top 10 recognition on tour, joining Milos Raonic (career-high No. 3 in 2016) and Denis Shapovalov (career-high No. 10 in 2020). Shapovalov, who finished runner up in Stockholm after beating his friend Auger-Aliassime in the semifinals moved up four spots to No. 14 on Monday. Raonic, who has battled injuries for most of 2021, is currently ranked 70th.