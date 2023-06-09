Canada's Fernandez and U.S. partner Townsend advance to doubles final at French Open
Canada's Leylah Fernandez (left) and American playing partner Taylor Townsend celebrate as they advance to the women's doubles finals at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Friday, June 9, 2023. Fernandez and Townsend, seeded 10th at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament, defeated the second-seeded American duo of Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff. (Stephanie Myles/THE CANADIAN PRESS)