Felix Auger-Aliassime has some Canadian company in Round 2 at Wimbledon.

Gabriel Diallo also advanced at the All England Club on Tuesday when opponent Benjamin Bonzi retired in the fifth set of their first-round match.

Diallo, of Montreal, was leading 1-6, 4-6, 7-6 (5) 6-3, 3-1 when Bonzi packed up his rackets. It is unclear what exactly caused him to exit.

The 24-year-old Canadian will next face either Italy's Lorenzo Sonego or 29th-seeded Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina.

Diallo also reached the second round at Wimbledon in his tournament debut last year. His career-best Grand Slam appearance was a run to the third round at the 2024 US Open.

Auger-Aliassime and Diallo are the lone Canadians remaining in the singles draws at Wimbledon after Denis Shapovalov, Bianca Andreescu and Leylah Fernandez lost their first-round matches on Monday.