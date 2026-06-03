Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and American partner Evan King advanced to the mixed doubles final at the French Open on Wednesday with a 7-5, 6-7 (6), 10-5 victory over Croatia's Nikola Mektic and American Asia Muhammad.

The unseeded Dabrowski and King will face Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori in the final. The top-seeded Italians dispatched Germany's Laura Siegemund and Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France in the other semifinal.

Dabrowski, from Ottawa, is also playing women's doubles at the Grand Slam event with Brazil's Luisa Stefani. The fourth seeds have reached the semifinals in that draw and will next play the top-seeded duo of Czechia's Katerina Siniakova and American Taylor Townsend.

Felix Auger-Aliassime is the last Canadian player remaining in singles play at Roland Garros.

The fourth seed from Montreal was set to play 10th-seeded Flavio Cobolli of Italy on Wednesday. The winner will face the winner of the late quarterfinal between unseeded Italians Matteo Berrettini and Matteo Arnaldi.