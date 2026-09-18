SINGAPORE — Jessica Pegula has withdrawn from next week's WTA 500 tennis tournament in Singapore due to a recent heavy workload of matches.

“After a long and physically demanding few weeks at the US Open, I’m just not quite ready to get back on court and compete at the level I expect from myself," Pegula said on social media this week.

Pegula recently moved up to third on the WTA rankings, a career high. She reached finals in Washington, D.C. and Cincinnati before making the semifinals of the U.S. Open for the second straight year.

The 32-year-old American went 15-4 during the American hard-court swing and her 50 wins lead the WTA Tour this year.

The Singapore tournament starts Monday. Pegula was set to be the top seed, but that will now be No. 5-ranked Mirra Andreeva.