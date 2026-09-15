LONDON — Jack Draper will remain sidelined until the 2027 season as he recovers from a long-term arm injury.

The 24-year-old Briton, who reached a career-high No. 4 ranking in 2025, missed all four Grand Slam tournaments this year.

“Last summer all the dedication and work I had put into this sport was coming together,” he wrote Tuesday on Instagram. "It was all going my way and the path seemed so clear.

“However a complicated injury made things incredibly challenging and since that moment I’ve been desperately trying to get back and feel as I once did on the court.”

The lefthander added that the adversity “has helped me to grow massively in many areas of my life but has also made me feel a level of fatigue. I am taking this time to reset and heal so when I return I am 100% ready to go.”

Draper has targeted a return to the tour “at the start of 2027.”