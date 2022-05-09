Canada’s Leylah Fernandez upsets Pavlyuchenkova at Italian Open

Canada’s Leylah Fernandez upset No. 14 seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia 1-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the first round of the Italian Open on Monday.

Fernandez, from Laval, Que, had lost three of her past four matches before knocking off the reigning French Open runner-up on clay.

Ranked 18th in the world, Fernandez is trying to regain the form that saw her reach the U.S. Open final last year.

The Canadian will face world No. 23 Daria Kasatkina of Russia in the second round.

Meanwhile, fellow Canadian Bianca Andreescu will face reigning U.S. Open champ Emma Raducanu in the first round on Tuesday.