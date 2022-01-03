Canada's Leylah Fernandez wins 2022 opener vs. Alexandrova

Canada's Leylah Fernandez opened her 2022 season with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova on Monday in the first round of the Adelaide International in Australia.

Fernandez, ranked 24th in the world, didn't face a break point against the world No. 34.

The 19-year-old Fernandez, from Laval, Que., won 86.2 per cent of points when she got her first serve in at the Australian Open tune-up event.

Fernandez will next face the winner of a match between No. 5 seed Iga Swiatek of Poland and Australia's Daria Saville.

Fernandez rocketed up the rankings last year after reaching the final of the U.S. Open.