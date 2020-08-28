Canada’s Milos Raonic advances to Western & Southern final

NEW YORK — Canada’s Milos Raonic is heading to his first ATP Tour final in over two years.

Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., beat No. 4 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 7-6 (5), 6-3 in the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open on Friday.

Raonic, ranked 30th in the world, will face the winner of a match between top-ranked Novak Djokovic of Serbia and No. 8 seed Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in the final.

The Canadian’s most recent final appearance was in Stuttgart, Germany in June 2018.

Raonic, 29, has won eight career titles, most recently in January 2016 in Brisbane, Australia.

The win Friday will push Raonic into the top-20 of the rankings next week.

Normally held in Cincinnati, the Western & Southern Open has been moved to New York this year during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is being held on the grounds of the U.S. Open, which starts Monday. No fans will be in attendance at either tournament.

The Western & Southern Open is the first men’s tournament since the pandemic started in March.

— With files from The Associated Press