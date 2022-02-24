Canada's Shapovalov fires 14 aces in win over Berankis to advance to Dubai semifinals

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships with a 7-6 (4), 6-3 win over Lithuanian qualifier Ricardas Berankis on Thursday.

Shapovalov, the sixth seed in Dubai, fired 14 aces in the match that lasted one hour 31 minutes and did not face a break point. He converted two of his three breakpoint chances against Berankis.

After a first set in which both players held serve until the tiebreak, Shapovalov took over in the second set. He won 88 per cent of his first serve points and took the set on a break.

Shapovalov, form Richmond Hill, Ont., improved his career record against Berankis to 3-1. He will next face Czech Jiri Vesely, who upset top seed Novak Djokovic 6-4, 7-6 (4) earlier Thursday. It will be the first ATP Tour meeting between Vesely and Shapovalov.

More from Sportsnet
Shapovalov advances to Dubai quarterfinals with win over Daniel
Shapovalov vents at umpire during loss to Nadal: 'You guys are all corrupt'
When submitting content, please abide by our  submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.
We use cookies to improve your experience. Learn More or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the use of cookies.
close