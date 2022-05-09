Canada’s Shapovalov wins after getting into it with umpire, fans in Rome

Canada’s Denis Shapovalov rebounded for a win on Monday after getting into a loud argument with the chair umpire and then screaming words of frustration at the crowd in Rome.

The No. 13 seed beat Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-3 in a wildly entertaining first-round match at the Italian Open.

Shapovalov was docked a point for unsportsmanlike conduct after stepping over the net to argue a line call in the second set, leading to a break for Sonego.

Shapovalov, who called the rule “stupid”, then raised his concern with a supervisor. With the crowd jeering as he was arguing, Shapovalov was caught by cameras screaming at the fans to “shut the f— up.”

Shapovalov apologized to the umpire while shaking hands with him at the end of the match.

In an interview with the ATP Tour television crew after a match that lasted three hours and 10 minutes, Shapovalov acknowledged he was unaware of the rule for crossing the net.

“I think I had to step up my level. He was playing some great tennis, but also just calming myself down after my mistake in the second set. I guess now I know the rules,” Shapovalov said.

The Canadian responded well, dominating the third set against the world No. 28 at the ATP 1000 clay-court event.

“I always love to play in Rome. I love the city, always feel like the fans are really into it. Obviously today a little bit against me more than with me, but it’s always very entertaining.”

Sonego also had his issues with the umpire, arguing a call in the third set.

Shapovalov has had success in Rome, falling just short against Rafael Nadal in a three-set round-of-16 match last year in which he had two match points. The previous year, Shapovalov reached the semifinals.

The Canadian will face Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili in the second round.