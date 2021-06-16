Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime beats Roger Federer at Halle second round

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime reacts during his ATP Tour Singles, Men, Round of 16 tennis match against Switzerland's Roger Federer in Halle, Germany, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)

HALLE, Germany — Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Swiss star Roger Federer 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 in the second round of the Noventi Open on Wednesday.

It was the first career meeting between the 20-year-old Auger-Aliassime and the 39-year-old Federer, who were born on the same date (Aug. 8) 19 years apart.

Federer, seeded fifth and the tournament and ranked eighth in the world, is considered one of the best players in tennis history, having won 20 career singles Grand Slams.

Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, won 88 per cent of points when he got his first serve in at the ATP Tour 500 grass-court event.

The Canadian faced just one break point, losing it. Federer saved 12 of 15 break points.

Meanwhile, third-seeded Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., lost 7-6 (2), 7-5 to France’s Alize Cornet in a second-round match at the Berlin Open.

Andreescu, who got a bye in the first round, was playing her first match on a grass-court this season.

