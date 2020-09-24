Canadian Milos Raonic withdraws from French Open

Milos Raonic, of Canada, serves to Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, during the semifinals at the Western & Southern Open on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in New York. (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Canadian Milos Raonic has withdrawn from the 2020 French Open.

The 29-year-old was one of four players to withdraw from Roland Garros on Thursday ahead of the start of the tournament next week, joining Belinda Bencic, Fernando Verdasco and Kyle Edmund.

Raonic played in the Italian Open last week and was eliminated in the second round by Dusan Lajovic. Prior to that, the Thornhill, Ont., native was ousted by countryman Vasek Pospisil in the second round of the US Open earlier this month, following a run to the finals at the Cincinnati Masters.

Raonic, currently ranked No. 20 in the world, was not played at Roland Garros since 2017.

