Caroline Garcia wins Poland Open to claim her ninth WTA title

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Fifth-seeded Caroline Garcia defeated Ana Bogdan 6-4, 6-1 on Sunday to win the Poland Open for her ninth WTA title.

It's the second trophy of the year for Garcia after winning the grass-court Bad Homburg Open, her first title in three years.

The French player could rely more on her serve in her 12th career final, winning 72 per cent of the first-service points, compared to 47 per cent won by her opponent who was playing in her first championship game.

The former fourth-ranked Garcia has won 18 of her last 21 matches.

In Warsaw, she upset top-ranked Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals, ending her clay-court winning streak at 18 matches.

With the victory, Garcia improved to 2-0 against her Romanian opponent.