Coco Gauff reaches first grass-court quarterfinal in Berlin

Coco Gauff of the United States returns the ball to Ann Li of the United States during their WTA tournament round of sixteen tennis match in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (Michael Sohn/AP)

BERLIN — Coco Gauff reached her first grass-court quarterfinal by beating Chinese qualifier Wang Xinyu 6-0, 6-4 Thursday at the Berlin Open.

The American 18-year-old, who reached her first Grand Slam final at the French Open on clay this month, cruised through the first set but then had to come from a break down in the second.

Gauff made her breakthrough by making the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2019 as a 15-year-old and will next face Karolina Pliskova, who reached the final at the All England Club last year.

Top-seeded Ons Jabeur saved a set point in the second-set tiebreaker before converting her fifth match point to beat qualifier Alycia Parks 6-2, 7-6 (8).

Also, Thursday, Veronika Kudermetova overcame a disappointing second set to beat defending champion Liudmila Samsonova 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-1 and clinch the last quarterfinal spot. Kudermetova had led 4-0 in the second set and then held a match point in the 10th game before Samsonova rallied.

Kudermetova will face No. 8-seeded Belinda Bencic, who beat Anna Kalinskaya 6-4, 1-6, 6-1.

When submitting content, please abide by our  submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.
We use cookies to improve your experience. Learn More or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the use of cookies.
close