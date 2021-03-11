Denis Shapovalov drops Qatar Open quarterfinal against Taylor Fritz

Canada's Denis Shapovalov reacts after losing a match. (Bernat Armangue/AP)

DOHA, Qatar — Canada's Denis Shapovalov lost 5-7, 6-3, 7-5 to American Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open on Thursday.

The fourth-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., saved just one of four break points against the unseeded Fritz.

The American, ranked 33rd in the world, won for the first time in four career matches against Shapovalov.

Shapovalov was coming off a win over fellow Canadian Vasek Pospisil after getting a first-round bye.

Fritz will face the winner of a match between No. 2 seed Roger Federer of Switzerland and Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia in the semifinals.

When submitting content, please abide by our  submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.
We use cookies to improve your experience. Learn More or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the use of cookies.
close