Denis Shapovalov wins five-set match at U.S. Open, Canadians now 5-0

Canada's Denis Shapovalov beat Switzerland's Marc-Andrea Huesler 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 in the first round of the U.S. Open on Tuesday in New York.

The 19th-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., will next face the winner of an all-Spain contest between Jaume Munar and Roberto Carballes Baena.

Canadians went 5-0 in the first round of singles, with Bianca Andreescu, Leylah Fernandez, Rebecca Marino and Felix Auger-Aliassime winning on Monday.

After a stretch in which he lost 10 of 11 matches, Shapovalov showed some promise at his last tournament in Cincinnati, winning his first two times on the court before falling 7-5, 7-5 to world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia.

While he started slow against the 85th-ranked Huesler, Shapovalov bounced back to advance to the second round of the final Grand Slam of the season for the sixth year in a row.

Wednesday's schedule features a Canadian doubleheader in the night session at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Auger-Aliassime faces Great Britain's Jack Draper in the opener at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, before Andreescu battles National Bank Open finalist Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil.

Fernandez is the fourth match on the grandstand (action starts at 11 a.m. ET) as she meets Liudmila Samsonova of Russia.

Marino is second on Court 11 (play starts at 11 a.m. ET) as she clashes with Daria Snigur of Ukraine.

American star Serena Williams, who is set to retire at the conclusion of the tournament, plays her second-round match Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET against No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia at Arthur Ashe Stadium.