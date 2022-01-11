Djokovic breaks down positive COVID-19 test timeline in new statement

In a post on his Instagram page, Novak Djokovic claims that he discovered his positive COVID-19 PCR test after he went to a children’s award event and before he participated in a photoshoot and interview with French publication L’Equipe last month.

STATEMENT BY NOVAK DJOKOVIC

12 January 2022https://t.co/qhreHUYlQ8 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 12, 2022

Djokovic said he attended a basketball game in Belgrade, Serbia, on Dec. 14 where multiple people tested positive for COVID-19. He took a rapid antigen test two days later on Dec. 16, which came back negative. However, Djokovic still underwent a PCR test "out of an abundance of caution."

He ended up attending a tennis event on Dec. 17 in Belgrade to present awards to children and took a rapid test before his arrival, which came back negative. Djokovic claims he was asymptomatic and "felt good." Up to that point, he had not received the news of his positive PCR test.

Having discovered that he tested positive for COVID-19, Djokovic participated in a photoshoot and interview with L'Equipe at his tennis centre on Dec. 18. He cancelled all other events apart from the interview with the newspaper.

"I felt obliged to go ahead and conduct the L'Equipe interview as I didn't want to let the journalist down," Djokovic said in his statement. "But [I] did ensure I socially distanced and wore a mask except when my photograph was being taken. While I went home after the interview to isolate for the required period, on reflection, this was an error of judgement and I accept that I should have rescheduled this commitment.

"While I felt it was important to address and clarify misinformation I will not be making any further comment out of utmost respect for the Australian Government and their authorities and the current process. It is always an honour and a privilege to play in the Australian Open. The Australian Open is much-loved by players, fans and the community, not just in Victoria and in Australia, but around the globe, and I just want to have the opportunity to compete against the best players in the world and perform before one of the best crowds in the world."

Despite winning his visa appeal on Monday, Djokovic's participation at the Australian Open remains uncertain as the Australian government is still threatening to cancel his visa and deport him.

Federal Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly reinstated Djokovic's visa, which was pulled after his arrival last week because officials said he didn't qualify for an exemption to a rule that all non-citizens be fully vaccinated. Djokovic's lawyers say that since he recently recovered from COVID-19, he didn't need to be inoculated.

The judge ruled the No. 1 player had not been given enough time to speak to his lawyers before the decision was made and ordered the government to release him from the Melbourne quarantine hotel where he was held.

The Australian Open gets underway next Monday with the draw taking place on Thursday.

-- With files from The Associated Press