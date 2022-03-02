Fernandez survives scare to advance to quarterfinals at Monterrey Open

Canada's Leylah Fernandez is heading to the quarterfinals of the Monterrey Open after beating Zheng Qinwen of China 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (3) on Wednesday at the Mexican WTA Tour event.

Fernandez, the defending champ and No. 2 seed this year, saved five of six break points against the fellow 19-year-old.

Fernandez, from Laval, Que., will next face the winner of a match between two unseeded players -- Wang Qiang of China and Mayer Cherif of Egypt.

The Canadian is playing in her first tournament since bowing out of the first round of the Australian Open in January. Fernandez shot up the rankings last year when she reached the final of the U.S. Open.

Fernandez is ranked 21st in the world.