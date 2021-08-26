First-round matchups for Canadians at US Open set after draw

The official draw for the 2021 US Open took place on Thursday, cementing the first-round singles opponents for each of the Canadians participating in the marquee tournament.

Denis Shapovalov, the highest-ranked Canadian in men's singles at No. 10 on the ATP Tour, will face the Federico Delbonis, the No. 7 seed in the tournament. The two have yet to meet in their careers.

At last year’s US Open, Shapovalov defeated two seeded players to reach the quarterfinals, where he was beaten in five sets by Pablo Carreno Busta.

On the women's side, the top-seeded Canadian is Bianca Andreescu at No. 6. In the first round, she will take on Viktorija Golubic.

Two years removed from her storied run that saw her become the US Open champion in 2019, Andreescu's path back to a championship won't be easy. Should she win her first-round match, she could face No. 27 seed Jelena Ostapenko in Round 3, No. 10 seed Petra Kvitova in the Round of 16 followed by No. 4 seed Karolina Pliskova in the quarterfinals and world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty in the semis.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No. 15-ranked player on the men's side, will face a qualifier in his opening-round match. The 21-year-old from Montreal could face Spain’s Feliciano Lopez in the second round and possibly either Roberto Bautista Agut or Nick Kyrgios in Round 3.

Vasek Pospisil opens his tournament with a challenge, facing Fabio Fognini of Italy, the No. 28 seeded player. Should he advance far enough, Pospisil would be in line to face No. 6 seed Matteo Berrettini in the third round.

Both Auger-Aliassime and Pospisil reached the Round of 16 in 2020.

Leylah will begin her US Open quest against a qualifier. Her second-round opponent, should she advance, would potentially be No. 31 seed Yulia Putinseva of Kazakhstan. Winning that match would mean the 18-year-old cold face two-time US Open champion Naomi Osaka in Round 3. Last year, Fernandez lost the second round to No. 2 seed Sofia Kenin of the United States.

Rebecca Marino, with two more wins in qualifying, could join Andreescu and Fernandez in the main draw.

The doubles draws for the 2021 US Open will be revealed the week of Aug. 30.