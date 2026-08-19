MASON, Ohio — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime dropped a 6-3, 6-4 decision to American Frances Tiafoe in fourth-round play at the Cincinnati Open on Wednesday night.

The second-seeded Canadian had a 13-2 advantage in aces but had 37 unforced errors.

Tiafoe, the No. 17 seed, made just 16 unforced errors. He wrapped up the victory in one hour 40 minutes.

In third-round doubles play, Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and Czechia's Barbora Krejcikova dropped a 6-3, 1-6, 10-7 decision to the Czech duo of Linda Noskova and Marie Bouzkova.