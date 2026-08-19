MASON, Ohio — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime dropped a 6-3, 6-4 decision to American Frances Tiafoe in fourth-round play at the Cincinnati Open on Wednesday night.
The second-seeded Canadian had a 13-2 advantage in aces but had 37 unforced errors.
Tiafoe, the No. 17 seed, made just 16 unforced errors. He wrapped up the victory in one hour 40 minutes.
In third-round doubles play, Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and Czechia's Barbora Krejcikova dropped a 6-3, 1-6, 10-7 decision to the Czech duo of Linda Noskova and Marie Bouzkova.
Dabrowski, from Ottawa, has partnered with Luisa Stefani for most of the season but the Brazilian has been nursing an elbow injury in recent weeks.